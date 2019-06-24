Nationals' Trea Turner: Solid June continues

Turner went 2-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.

The shortstop is now slashing .280/.352/.524 through 20 games in June with three homers, five steals, nine RBI and 17 runs scored. Turner is healthy again, and his five-category profile points towards a big second half for the 25-year-old at the top of a resurgent Nats offense.

