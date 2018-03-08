Nationals' Trea Turner: Solid start to spring

Turner hit leadoff and went 2-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The 24-year-old is now hitting .353 (6-for-17) to begin the spring with a .476 OBP thanks to four walks, although he's still looking for his first steal or first extra-base hit. If Adam Eaton (knee) is ready to play by Opening Day, Turner will slip down to the No. 2 spot in the batting order, but otherwise he should once again hit atop a potent Nats lineup. If he can play a full schedule -- the shortstop has yet to play more than 98 games in a big-league season -- Turner should be poised for a very big fantasy season.