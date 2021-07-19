Turner concluded the Nationals' three-game series with the Padres with three hits in 10 at-bats and scored five runs while chipping in a stolen base.

After failing to score a run in the Nationals' final series of the first half against the Giants when the Washington bats went quiet, Turner and the rest of the lineup picked up the pace coming out of the All-Star break. With 17 home runs and 20 steals through 88 games, Turner looks well on his way to joining the Padres' Fernando Tatis in the 20-20 club. Turner remains in the lineup for Monday's series opener against Miami, batting second behind newly installed leadoff man Alcides Escobar.