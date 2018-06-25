Nationals' Trea Turner: Steals 21st base

Turner went 2-for-5 with a triple, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Washington's 8-6 victory over the Phillies on Sunday.

Turner had gone eight games without swiping a bag coming into this game, but he was able to get back on the board in that department with his 21st steal of the season in Sunday's contest. The steals are always Turner's biggest fantasy appeal, with his eight home runs and .405 slugging percentage both representing unspectacular numbers. He's getting on base at a solid clip, with his .348 on-base percentage through 304 at-bats falling exactly in line with his career number, so as long as he continues to do that he'll continue to offer reliable production on the basepaths.