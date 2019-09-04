Nationals' Trea Turner: Steals base in second straight
Turner went 2-for-5 with a double, stolen base, RBI and a run Tuesday in the Nationals' 11-10 win over the Mets.
Turner has come up big in the first two games of the series with New York, notching two hits and a stolen base in both contests. He'll remain in the lineup for Wednesday's finale, starting at shortstop and batting leadoff versus Mets right-hander Zack Wheeler.
