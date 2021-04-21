Turner went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

Most of Turner's fantasy production came in the eighth inning when he singled home Andrew Stevenson to even the game at two and then subsequently stole second the next at-bat. Turner is now tied for third in MLB along with a number of other players with four steals and upped his slash line to .305/.349/.559 with four home runs, eight RBI and seven runs scored.