Nationals' Trea Turner: Steals two bags

Turner went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs scored Thursday against the Braves.

Turner stole a base each of the times he made it aboard on Thursday, raising his total to 16 on the season. After going 12-for-12 in stolen base attempts in April, Turner attempted only five stolen bases in the month of May. That's a troubling sign for a player that many were counting on for 50 stolen bases this season, though on the positive side of things he has been successful on 16 of his 17 attempts so he should certainly maintain a green light.