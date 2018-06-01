Nationals' Trea Turner: Steals two bags
Turner went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs scored Thursday against the Braves.
Turner stole a base each of the times he made it aboard on Thursday, raising his total to 16 on the season. After going 12-for-12 in stolen base attempts in April, Turner attempted only five stolen bases in the month of May. That's a troubling sign for a player that many were counting on for 50 stolen bases this season, though on the positive side of things he has been successful on 16 of his 17 attempts so he should certainly maintain a green light.
More News
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Bangs out two doubles Monday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Hits sixth home run•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Pops fifth homer Sunday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Swats third homer Monday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Returns to shortstop Sunday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Receives rare day off•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...