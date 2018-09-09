Nationals' Trea Turner: Steals two bases

Turner went 0-for-3 with two RBI, two walks and two stolen bases in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs.

Turner's modest eight-game hitting streak was snapped, but he still managed to have an impactful afternoon. The 25-year-old has a .269/.340/.409 slash line with 17 home runs and is 37-for-45 in stolen base attempts this season.