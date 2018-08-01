Nationals' Trea Turner: Steals two bases

Turner went 4-for-6 with three runs scored, a walk and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 25-4 win over the Mets.

Turner reached on a single in his first at-bat during the first inning and subsequently swiped second and third base, and may have racked up a few more steals if the Nationals weren't so thoroughly in control so early in the game. The 25-year-old has a .270/.342/.413 slash line with 26 stolen bases in 33 attempts for the season, and has multi-hit efforts in four of the last five games.