Turner (finger) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Turner will be sidelined for the fourth straight game Sunday as he continues to recover from a jammed finger on his left hand. Alcides Escobar will receive another start at shortstop in his place.
