Nationals' Trea Turner: Suffers broken finger
Turner was diagnosed with a broken right index finger after Tuesday's loss to the Phillies, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.
Turner exited Tuesday's game after being hit by a pitch on a bunt attempt during the first inning. This is worst-case scenario for the Nationals as the 25-year-old is now likely headed to the injured list for a significant absence. Wilmer Difo will likely be called upon to fill in at shortstop in the short term.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...