Nationals' Trea Turner: Suffers broken finger

Turner was diagnosed with a broken right index finger after Tuesday's loss to the Phillies, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Turner exited Tuesday's game after being hit by a pitch on a bunt attempt during the first inning. This is worst-case scenario for the Nationals as the 25-year-old is now likely headed to the injured list for a significant absence. Wilmer Difo will likely be called upon to fill in at shortstop in the short term.