Turner went 3-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Phillies.

The shortstop did his job as the leadoff hitter but got little help from the rest of the Nats' lineup. Turner has hit safely in eight of the last nine games, and on the season he's slashing an impressive .323/.366/.548 with eight homers, seven steals, 15 RBI and 16 runs through 31 contests.