Nationals' Trea Turner: Swats first spring homer

Turner went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.

He took Kevin Gausman deep in the first inning for his first homer of the spring. Turner is hitting just .231 (6-for-26) through 10 games, but his 4:5 BB:K and 2-for-2 success rate on the basepaths indicates there's no cause for concern. The shortstop will open the season hitting near the top of a potent Nats' order, and should be considered among the favorites to lead MLB in steals in 2019.

