Nationals' Trea Turner: Swats second homer Thursday

Turner went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Thursday against the Pirates.

Turner helped the Nationals secure the series sweep with his go-ahead homer in the sixth inning. It was just his second homer of the season -- and his first since March 31 -- but Turner has been hitting the ball hard this season, so there's reason to believe that his homers will start to come. He's now hitting a solid .281/.374/.398 with 16 runs and 12 stolen bases through 32 games.