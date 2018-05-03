Nationals' Trea Turner: Swats second homer Thursday
Turner went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Thursday against the Pirates.
Turner helped the Nationals secure the series sweep with his go-ahead homer in the sixth inning. It was just his second homer of the season -- and his first since March 31 -- but Turner has been hitting the ball hard this season, so there's reason to believe that his homers will start to come. He's now hitting a solid .281/.374/.398 with 16 runs and 12 stolen bases through 32 games.
