Turner went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 16-4 rout of the Mets.

He took Steven Matz deep in the third inning, one of four homers the Nats launched on the night, for his second long ball of the year. Turner had gone just 1-for-20 over his prior five games, but the shortstop -- and nearly the entire Washington lineup -- woke up in a big way as the team began a 10-day road trip.