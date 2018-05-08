Nationals' Trea Turner: Swats third homer Monday

Turner went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres.

The homer was his third of the season, and second in five days. Turner now carries a .365/.459/.577 slash line over his last 14 games with nine RBI, 12 runs and four steals, and hitting at the top of a dangerous Nats lineup should allow him to continue racking up fantasy production.