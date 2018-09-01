Nationals' Trea Turner: Swipes 34th base
Turner went 3-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Brewers.
Turner poked a single in the first inning before stealing second base, his eighth stolen base of August and 34th of the season, which leads the majors. He added a double in the fifth inning and another single in the seventh frame, but the Nationals failed to bring the speedster home all three times he was on base. Turner is now slashing .270/.337/.412 with 16 homers and 81 runs scored in 135 games this season.
