Nationals' Trea Turner: Swipes two bases versus Marlins
Turner finished 2-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and two runs scored during Thursday's 8-5 win over the Marlins.
Turner stole a base and scored on two occasions, and although he was caught stealing third after doubling in the seventh inning, he still had a significant impact on the game for the Nats. He has now recorded multi-hit games in four of the last five while scoring eight runs, driving in four, and stealing four bases in that span.
