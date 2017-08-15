Play

Nationals' Trea Turner: Takes batting practice

Turner (wrist) took batting practice on the field Tuesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

This is a huge step for Turner, as he had previously been limited to rotational exercises and fielding exercises. There is no specific timetable for his return to the big-league lineup, but it's possible he will be able to return before the end of the month.

