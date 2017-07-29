Nationals' Trea Turner: Takes part in light throwing
Turner (wrist) did some light throwing on the field prior to Saturday's game, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The throwing was described by Kolko as "very, very light," but this is positive development nonetheless. He has done conditioning work, lifting and even fielding of groundballs in recent days, but these are just the baby steps. Turner will remain without even a vague timetable until he progresses to more arduous activities.
