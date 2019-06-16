Nationals' Trea Turner: Three-hit day

Turner went 3-for-5 with a first inning triple as the Nationals fell to the Diamondbacks 10-3 Saturday.

Turner tripled to left field leading off the bottom of the first inning and scored Washington's first run. He is now 13-for-29 in his last seven games to raise his batting average 43 points. His slash line for the season is .298/.348/.550 and he has five homers and 10 stolen bases in 131 at-bats.