Nationals' Trea Turner: Three-hit night
Turner went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Mets.
Turner's first double came off Mets starter Zack Wheeler in the first, and the second off reliever Gerson Bautista in the ninth. The multihit showing brings Turner's season average up to .250, and the stolen base brings his total to eight (in eight attempts). The young shortstop has played in all 18 games for the Nationals, and his newfound ability to take walks (15 walks already this year) makes his value as a base stealer and run scorer even more intriguing.
