Turner went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 15-3 rout of the Orioles.

Every Nats starter, and 11 players in total, got at least one hit on the night, but it was Turner who set the tone from the top of the order. The shortstop is red hot right now, hitting .370 (10-for-27) over the last six games with a double, two homers, five RBI and seven runs, but fantasy GMs invested in Turner won't feel comfortable with his performance until he finally steals his first base of 2020.