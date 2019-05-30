Nationals' Trea Turner: Three more hits Wednesday

Turner went 3-for-6 with a triple, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's rout of Atlanta.

That's now six hits and two steals in the last two games for Turner, who always seems to do well in Atlanta -- his career slash line between SunTrust Park and old Turner Field stands at .328/.376/.574 in 28 games with seven homers, 14 stolen bases 16 RBI and 27 runs. The shortstop is now slashing .288/.333/.466 on the year through 17 games, and Turner's a perfect 8-for-8 on steal attempts.