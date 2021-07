Turner went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three runs, three RBI and a stolen base in a 9-8 loss to the Padres on Thursday.

Turner smacked a solo home run in the first, singled, stole second and scored in the third and clubbed a two-run shot to center in the fourth to give Washington an early 8-0 lead. The homers give the slugging shortstop 17 on the season -- already approaching his career high of 19 in both 2018 and 2019 -- and his 19 steals are third in all of baseball.