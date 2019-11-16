Play

Nationals' Trea Turner: Undergoes finger surgery

Turner underwent surgery on his index finger, the shortstop revealed on his personal Instagram page Saturday.

Turner fractured the finger in the fourth game of the regular season, though he returned in mid-May to play out the rest of the year. He didn't look as though he was playing injured, posting a .298/.353/.497 slash line and tying his personal best with 19 homers. Assuming no setbacks from the surgery, Turner could conceivably reach a new level next season with the injury fully behind him.

