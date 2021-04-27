Turner (forearm) will lead off and play shortstop Tuesday against the Blue Jays.
Turner exited Sunday's game against the Mets after getting hit in the elbow by a pitch. He's good to go following Monday's off day, however, and will be able to continue his streak of starting every game so far this season.
