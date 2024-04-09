Lipscomb went 3-for-5 with a run, an RBI and three stolen bases Monday in an 8-1 win over San Francisco.

Lipscomb was a key part of a big second inning for Washington, singling to left field to plate the team's first run and proceeding to steal second base. He reached third on a Luis Garcia infield single, then provided a big highlight when he stole home while San Francisco attempted to catch Garcia in a rundown. Lipscomb went on to collect two more hits and another theft in the contest, highlighting why he's remained in the lineup despite a recent 0-for-11 slump. The 23-year-old is slashing .265/.286/.353 with a homer, three RBI, five runs and four steals through 35 plate appearances.