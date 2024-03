Lipscomb went 1-for-4 with a single and stolen base in a win over the Reds on Saturday.

Batting ninth in his big-league debut, Lipscomb notched his first career hit in the third inning against Hunter Greene and promptly stole second base. Lipscomb also made a number of impressive plays defensively at third base. It appears he could get regular run at the hot corner in the absence of Nick Senzel (thumb), with Ildemaro Vargas better suited for a utility role.