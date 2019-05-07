Nationals' Yan Gomes: Absent from lineup

Gomes (forearm) isn't starting Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

Gomes departed Monday's series opener after getting drilled by a pitch on his left forearm, and though his X-rays returned negative, Washington will hold him out of Tuesday's starting nine. He'll attempt to hit prior to first pitch, per Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports. Kurt Suzuki will start behind the dish and bat fifth with Gomes still on the mend.

