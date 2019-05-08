Nationals' Yan Gomes: Back in action

Gomes (forearm) is in the lineup, catching and batting cleanup, against the Brewers on Wednesday.

He was plunked on the forearm by a pitch Monday, but X-rays were negative and Gomes is now ready to return after missing just one start. With the Nats shorthanded due to injuries, Gomes will slot into the four hole against right-hander Brandon Woodruff. It's his third career start batting out of the cleanup spot.