Gomes went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Saturday's 7-2 win over Miami.

The 33-year-old was 0-for-14 across his past four games, but he went deep off Paul Campbell during the fourth inning to pad Washington's early lead. Gomes has a .227/.277/.386 slash line with two home runs, a double, seven RBI and five runs in 13 games this season.