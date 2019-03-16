Nationals' Yan Gomes: Blasts two homers against Mets

Gomes went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

He blasted a three-run homer off Steven Matz in the first inning, then followed it up with a solo shot in the third off depth bullpen arm Eric Hanhold. Gomes sports a robust .375/.400/.792 slash line through 25 plate appearances this spring with three home runs, but his 1:7 BB:K suggests a regular-season batting average closer to his .248 career mark is far more likely.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • jordan-hicks.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...

  • jung-ho-kang.jpg

    20 deep sleepers

    Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...