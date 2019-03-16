Nationals' Yan Gomes: Blasts two homers against Mets
Gomes went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
He blasted a three-run homer off Steven Matz in the first inning, then followed it up with a solo shot in the third off depth bullpen arm Eric Hanhold. Gomes sports a robust .375/.400/.792 slash line through 25 plate appearances this spring with three home runs, but his 1:7 BB:K suggests a regular-season batting average closer to his .248 career mark is far more likely.
