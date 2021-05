Gomes went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer and a strikeout in Friday's 11-4 win over the Yankees.

Gomes homered in his first plate appearance Saturday but failed to get on base in any of his other at-bats. However, the 33-year-old has been on a tear recently, as he's hit .375 with three home runs, a double, six RBI and four runs in his last six games.