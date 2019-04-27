Nationals' Yan Gomes: Breaks slump

Gomes went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-3 loss to the Padres on Friday.

Hopefully this three-hit performance means Gomes is breaking out of his slump. He came into the night just 2-for-21 (.095) in the last six games. With that dry spell, Gomes went from hitting .300 to .216. He is now batting .255 with two homers, eight RBI and five runs in 55 at-bats this season.