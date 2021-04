Gomes went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and an additional RBI during Saturday's 6-2 win against Arizona.

The 33-year-old started the scoring with his first homer of the season during the second inning, and he followed up with an RBI single two frames later. Gomes is off to a strong start through six games, going 7-for-19 since returning from the COVID-19 injured list.