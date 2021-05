Gomes went 5-for-6 with a triple, a double, four runs and two RBI in Friday's 17-2 blowout victory over the Diamondbacks.

The backstop enjoyed the first five-hit game of his career in the rout while also scoring a career-high four runs. He fell a home run short of the cycle and collected just the eighth triple in his 10 seasons as a major-leaguer. With the huge effort, Gomes' batting average jumped 45 points to .288.