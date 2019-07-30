Nationals' Yan Gomes: Draws four walks in win

Gomes drew walks in all four of his plate appearances during Monday's win over Atlanta and scored two runs.

His display of patience had a lot more to do with the fact that Gomes was hitting eighth in front of the pitcher than any skill on his part. On the season, the veteran catcher has a feeble .213/.317/.325 slash line, and he's fallen decidedly behind Kurt Suzuki on the Nats' depth chart.

