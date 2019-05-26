Nationals' Yan Gomes: Drives in three in win

Gomes went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double and three RBI in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Marlin.

The catcher's bases-loaded double capped a five-run fourth inning for the Nats, giving Patrick Corbin all the offense he would need as he tossed his second career shutout. Gomes is slashing only .239/.323/.336 on the season but he appears to be heating up, hitting .438 (7-for-16) over the course of a five-game hitting streak with four walks and five RBI.