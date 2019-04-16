Nationals' Yan Gomes: Gets breather

Gomes is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Gomes recorded a base knock in each of his first five games of 2019, but he's struggled at the dish since and is now 0-for-8 over his past two contests. In an effort to get him going at the plate, the Phillies will give him a day off to regroup, opening the door for Kurt Suzuki to nab a start behind the dish.