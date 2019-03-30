Nationals' Yan Gomes: Gets day off

Gomes is out of the lineup Saturday against the Mets.

Gomes sits atop the depth chart at catcher and started Opening Day, but it's likely the Nationals will deploy something close to a 50/50 timeshare behind the plate with Gomes and Kurt Suzuki, who gets the nod Saturday. The arrangement hurts the overall fantasy viability of the two backstops, though both should warrant ownership in leagues that start two catchers each week.