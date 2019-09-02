Nationals' Yan Gomes: Gets second straight start

Gomes will start at catcher and bat eighth Monday against the Mets.

He'll be rewarded with a second straight turn behind the dish after going 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-3 win over the Marlins. Though Gomes' production has been trending upward over the last couple of weeks, he still appears to be second on the depth chart at catcher behind Kurt Suzuki.

More News
Our Latest Stories