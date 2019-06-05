Nationals' Yan Gomes: Getting breather Wednesday
Gomes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.
Gomes will take a seat after starting three of the past four games behind the dish. Kurt Suzuki will check in at catcher for the afternoon contest, working in a battery with starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez.
