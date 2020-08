Gomes went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored during a 5-3 loss to the Marlins in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

One day after connecting on his first homer of the year, Gomes went yard again as he turned around a 99 mph fastball from rookie Sixto Sanchez in the third inning. The veteran catcher extended his hitting streak to seven games in the process, during which he's gone 11-for-28 (.393) with six runs and seven RBI.