Nationals' Yan Gomes: Goes yard

Gomes went 2-for-3 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Rockies.

Gomes took Jake McGee deep in the seven inning to record his fourth home run of the season. It marked his first homer since June 21 and just his fourth multi-hit game since May 1. His line for the campaign remains a poor .212/.306/.311 across 219 plate appearances.

