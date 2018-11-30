Nationals' Yan Gomes: Headed to Washington

The Indians traded Gomes to the Nationals in exchange for Daniel Johnson on Friday, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Gomes will likely split time with the recently-signed Kurt Suzuki at the catching position after spending the past six seasons as the primary backstop for Cleveland. The 31-year-old slashed .266/.313/.449 with 16 home runs and 48 RBI in 112 games in 2018. Look for Gomes to provide decent value as a cheaper option near the middle-to-late stage of standard drafts.