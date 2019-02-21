Nationals' Yan Gomes: Hindered by illness

Gomes was absent from Thursday's workouts due to an illness, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

This is unfortunate to hear, but it doesn't seem like it will be of any long-term concern. Gomes is still expected to catch the team's Grapefruit League opener Saturday, barring any unexpected lingering effects from this issue.

