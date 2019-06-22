Nationals' Yan Gomes: Hits rare homer

Gomes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-3 victory against the Braves on Friday.

This was Gomes' first homer since April 26. Since then, he only had five extra-base hits in 32 games prior to Friday. Gomes is batting .224 with a measly .628 OPS, three home runs, 20 RBI and 10 runs in 156 at-bats this season.