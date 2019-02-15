Nationals' Yan Gomes: May be splitting catching duties

Manager Dave Martinez said he plans to split catching duties between Gomes and Kurt Suzuki, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Gomes was traded from the Indians to the Nationals in late November, shortly after the team signed Suzuki. Gomes slashed .266/.313/.449 with 16 home runs in 435 plate appearances last season, but Suzuki has been similarly impressive at the plate over the last two seasons. Gomes should still come out ahead in terms of playing time due to his age and superior defense, but it appears as though he won't begin the season in a traditional everyday role.