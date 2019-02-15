Nationals' Yan Gomes: May be splitting catching duties
Manager Dave Martinez said he plans to split catching duties between Gomes and Kurt Suzuki, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Gomes was traded from the Indians to the Nationals in late November, shortly after the team signed Suzuki. Gomes slashed .266/.313/.449 with 16 home runs in 435 plate appearances last season, but Suzuki has been similarly impressive at the plate over the last two seasons. Gomes should still come out ahead in terms of playing time due to his age and superior defense, but it appears as though he won't begin the season in a traditional everyday role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...
-
Breakouts 1.0: League-winners?
These 10 breakout candidates have league-winning potential.
-
Busts 1.0: Who is overvalued?
It's not hard to make the playoffs if you just avoid these busts
-
Best Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Fantasy Baseball 2019 sleeper picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...