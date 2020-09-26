site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Yan Gomes: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gomes is out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Gomes went 3-for-3 during the matinee but won't start both games of the twin bill. Kurt Suzuki takes over behind the plate for Washington in the nightcap.
